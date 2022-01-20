Deepika Padukone on playing Alisha in Gehraiyaan: ‘You've never seen me play a character like this’

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming romantic drama flick, Gehraiyaan. Now, just weeks ahead of their movie’s premiere, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace the audiences. Speaking of which, in a recent interaction, the female protagonist of the movie, Deepika Padukone candidly spoke about what her role and the movie has to offer to the viewers.

According to Padukone, her character Alisha is something that Indian masses have never seen before. Calling it director Shakun Batra’s forte. Deepika emphasized that none of the Indian movies have depicted the plot of Gehraiyaan before. She explained that the viewers will be able to watch the raw content without the ‘lens of judgment’. For Deepika, Gehraiyaan is definitely a ‘first’.

She said, “You've never seen me play a character like this. Any Indian actor. India has not seen a film like this. This is Shakun's forte. It's about saying it as it is. It's watching different people without a lens of judgment. It's definitely a first.”

The plot of Gehraiyaan is yet unclear but the trailer suggests it depicts the twisted love stories of four people. With a hint of love triangle, infidelity, chemistry and passion, the upcoming movie will take viewers on a whirlwind of romance. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie are not releasing the movie theatrically. Instead, it will premiere on February 11, 2022 via Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ| Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Last Day to grab the best deals