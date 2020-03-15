Deepika Padukone pokes fun at herself as she shares photos of a bunch of roses; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a photo of a set of roses. She poked some fun at herself as she shared the photos.

It is no secret that loves flowers. The actress has reminded everyone about her admiration for flowers time and again through her Instagram. Once a while, she shares photos of different kinds of flowers. But the actress had given her love for flowers a break. Over the past few months, she has been busy with the promotions of her recently released film Chhapaak among various other events and photoshoots. Deepika remembered it has been a while since our Instagram feed was blessed with flowers and decided to post a picture.

The Padmaavat actress snapped a picture of bunch of roses. She shared the photo with the caption, poking fun at herself. She wrote, "high time!ain’t it!?" adding a tongue out emoji before she used the hashtags: "#flower #flowerpower #flowerstagram". Wonder if the flowers were given by ? We might never know.

She shared the photo in between two cryptic shadow photos on Instagram. The two photos, featuring two different profiles of the actress's shadows, were shared with the caption, "Don’t fear your shadow...That’s where the good stuff is-Anonymous"

Check out the photos below:

On the work front, the actress will be seen in a cameo in an upcoming cricket-themed movie headlined by Ranveer Singh. Following that, Deepika is set to work with on the Indian adaptation of The Intern. Deepika will be co-producing the adaptation. She is also working with Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Bhatra's next.

