Deepika Padukone posts her throwback PHOTO; Goes the Rahul Dravid way & calls herself 'Indiranagar ki gundi'

Deepika Padukone has taken the internet by a storm as she shared an adorable throwback picture of herself which is too cute to miss.

has been all about surprises. Be it with her stunning pics, her fashion statements or her stunning throwbacks, everything about the Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela actress makes headlines. She never misses a chance to leave her fans stunned. And while Deepika is also a social media star, the diva has once again taken the social media by a storm as she shared yet another interesting post and this time it has a Rahul Dravid connection. Wondering what?

Well, the ace cricketer, who is known for his calm behaviour, has been grabbing the eyeballs ever since he appeared in an ad wherein he was seen showing his angry side. In fact, Rahul was seen yelling ‘Indiranagar ka gunda hu main’. And now, Deepika has gone Rahul’s way as shared an adorable throwback picture of herself. In the pic, which was clicked by her mother, Deepika was seen dressed in a white and blue knitted sweater with pink pyjamas and a woollen beanie. She hilariously captioned it as, ““Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main!””

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Deepika has some interesting projects in the pipeline. She is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. On the other hand, Deepika will also be seen in the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic The Intern wherein she will be seen sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh explains why he's the 'proudest husband': Deepika Padukone is a special soul, born for greatness

Share your comment ×