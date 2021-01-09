Deepika Padukone posts UNSEEN photo with Ranveer Singh from her birthday bash and says he finished her cake

Deepika Padukone is giving us a glimpse of her romantic moments with Ranveer Singh during her AMA session with her fans. Check out the power couple’s unseen photo below.

Bollywood’s Mastani is currently on a photo-sharing spree as she is having Q &A session with her fans. From dropping her unseen pictures to giving an insight into her personal life, the Piku actress seems to be pouring out her heart while giving answers to her loyal fan base. Ever since she started the fun interaction on her Instagram, Deepika’s posts are coming as a treat for everyone.

Recently, one of her fans asked the stunning actress to post her unseen photo with . The Om Shanti Om actress posted a stunning photo of herself with her actor-husband. In the click that is taken from Deepika’s birthday bash, the actress is seen feeding a piece of cake to the Gully Boy actor. While sharing it, Deepika wrote, “@ranveersingh finishing all my birthday cake!!!”

Previously, the Chennai Express actress had tagged Anisha Padukone and Ranveer Singh as the two people she is closest to. She also posted a picture of her favorite moment from Piku.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama with the Simmba star. She also has Shakun Batra's untitled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the pipeline. Besides this, the stunner is also a part of ’s highly awaited comeback film Pathan. Deepika also has a film with Prabhas.

Credits :Deepika Padukone Instagram

