Deepika Padukone posts UNSEEN photo with Ranveer Singh from her birthday bash and says he finished her cake
Bollywood’s Mastani Deepika Padukone is currently on a photo-sharing spree as she is having Q &A session with her fans. From dropping her unseen pictures to giving an insight into her personal life, the Piku actress seems to be pouring out her heart while giving answers to her loyal fan base. Ever since she started the fun interaction on her Instagram, Deepika’s posts are coming as a treat for everyone.
Recently, one of her fans asked the stunning actress to post her unseen photo with Ranveer Singh. The Om Shanti Om actress posted a stunning photo of herself with her actor-husband. In the click that is taken from Deepika’s birthday bash, the actress is seen feeding a piece of cake to the Gully Boy actor. While sharing it, Deepika wrote, “@ranveersingh finishing all my birthday cake!!!”
Previously, the Chennai Express actress had tagged Anisha Padukone and Ranveer Singh as the two people she is closest to. She also posted a picture of her favorite moment from Piku.
Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s Instagram post:
Meanwhile, Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama with the Simmba star. She also has Shakun Batra's untitled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the pipeline. Besides this, the stunner is also a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s highly awaited comeback film Pathan. Deepika also has a film with Prabhas.
Also Read: Deepika Padukone drops an UNSEEN childhood photo amidst her AMA session with fans
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
That's why many young bolywood men really want a beloved, respected, proud wife as you are for your husband.
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
Deepika, and the envious ones scream on the internet when they see something like that. You have less and you give head to head those who offend you, or they go head to head with each other, because they see you happy. What I have to say about your fans is at the TOP OF HAPPINESS WITH SUCH POSTS. YOU'RE GREAT !
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
why is she goign gagagagaga about cake suddenly? ;P
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
A proud woman with her husband, DP & RS.