Deepika Padukone prefers ‘quality’ over ‘quantum’ when spending time with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who tied the knot in 2018 after a period of courtship, have consistently shared their affection for each other in public. Despite their demanding schedules as highly acclaimed actors, the couple has managed to nurture a strong and enduring bond. Deepika recently offered insights into their relationship dynamics, emphasizing that, amid their busy professional lives, it's the quality of time spent together that holds greater significance than the quantity.

Deepika Padukone on her and Ranveer Singh making time for each other

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Deepika Padukone delved into her relationship with Ranveer Singh, shedding light on the significance of allocating time for each other. Deepika emphasized, "Spending time with my husband is very important to me. You have to make the time." She further elaborated, "I have to say both he and I make the effort. It cannot be one-sided."

Deepika acknowledged the challenges posed by their demanding professions. She highlighted the need to schedule their time together, especially considering how common is extended travel and the erratic nature of their schedules.

Deepika explained that, given their respective commitments, they might find themselves in the same city but struggle to carve out quality time. She emphasized, "It’s not the quantum of time but the quality of that time we have together." The actress added, “We love it when it’s just the two of us but we also love spending time with our families.”

Deepika Padukone on what she likes to do for fun

In the interview, when asked about her preferences for leisure, Deepika shared her love for being at home, engaging in activities like pottering around and decluttering, which she considers a way to declutter her mind. She also expressed her comfort in food, highlighting that she and Ranveer share a love for eating.

Furthermore, Deepika revealed her passion for dance, sharing, "Sometimes, on the weekends, my husband and I play music in the living room and stay up dancing until 4 am, showing off our playlists to each other."

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be reuniting onscreen in the movie Singham Again.

