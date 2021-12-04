Deepika Padukone, 'princess of the nation', gets a warm welcome for Prabhas, Nag Ashwin's film, Project K; PIC

Saturday has kicked off on a special note for Deepika Padukone as she is all set to kick off shooting for Nag Ashwin's film Project K with Prabhas. For it, Deepika headed to Hyderabad this morning and as she landed, Vyjanthi Movies gave her the warmest welcome ever. Elated Deepika shared a special glimpse with her fans of the beautiful welcome she received from Nag Ashwin and his team ahead of shooting with Prabhas.

Taking to her Instagram story, Deepika shared a photo of the beautiful welcoming gift she received from Project K's team along with a note. In the note for Deepika, a sweet message welcomed her 'Home' and referred to her as 'daughter of South.' The note for Deepika read as, "To the daughter of the South, who's been ruling the hearts globally, To The princess of the nation, who's cherished as a treasure, Welcome Home DP! Come, let's conquer the world together."

Take a look:

Earlier on Saturday, Deepika was snapped leaving for Hyderabad and she managed to make a statement in her boss lady avatar. Talking about Project K, the film is a Pan India project and also stars Amitabh Bachchan apart from Deepika and Prabhas. It is mounted on a huge scale, with huge VFX work involved. A while back in a chat with Telugu Cinema, Nag Ashwin had said, "It is going to be a thrilling experience for everyone. Everything that is shown in the film will be new and interesting. Prabhas is super excited about the film and is ready to give a lot of time."

Meanwhile, Deepika also will be seen in 83 with Ranveer Singh. The film's trailer was recently released and featured Deepika as Ranveer's on screen wife, Romi Bhatia. The film will hit the screens on Christmas 2021.

Also Read|Deepika Padukone is a total boss lady in co ords as she heads for Prabhas co starrer shoot in Hyderabad; PICS