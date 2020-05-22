Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma; Which actress’ marriage broke your heart the most? COMMENT

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma are among the popular female superstars of Bollywood. However, when they decided to walk down the aisle, many hearts were left broken. Tell us in the comments, among Anushka, Deepika, Priyanka, whose wedding left you sulking?

Among the most popular female superstars in Bollywood, if three names come to mind, they are , and . The talented and gorgeous stars impressed everyone with their filmography and proved their mettle with each film they did. Deepika, Anushka and Priyanka enjoy a massive fan following across the globe and obviously when they decided to walk down the aisle with their respective partners, it broke many hearts. While Deepika and got hitched in 2018, Anushka Sharma got married to Virat Kohli in 2017.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, decided to get married to Nick Jonas in December 2018. All three superstars tied the knot in a span of one year and many hearts were left broken. Talking about Deepika, she and Ranveer had a magical romance for over 6 years before they finally decided to announce their wedding. After having done 3 films together, their bond was visible and rumours about the two seeing each other were all over the news. Finally, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy, and left everyone stunned. Photos of the couple broke the internet and of course, many hearts.

Anushka too decided to walk down the aisle and take the plunge with Virat after being in a relationship with the Indian skipper for a while. The two got hitched in Italy and their wedding wasn’t less than a fairytale. Anushka’s lehenga and jewelry along with her entire look still continues to be a rage among brides. Sharma got married to Kohli on December 11, 2017, and left many of her fans heartbroken.

Priyanka and Nick’s tale was nothing less than a modern-day love story where the latter slid into her DM’s and got her attention. In no time, Nick proposed to Priyanka and photos of Nick and Priyanka’s roka left each of the diva’s fans stunned. Later, the entire wedding was planned in a grand way and Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1, 2018, at Jodhpur. Priyanka and Nick’s wedding was a global affair and it left fans in awe of the duo. While each of the female superstars’ wedding was a magical affair, their marriage left fans heartbroken. Hence, today, we’d like to know from you, among Anushka, Deepika, Priyanka, whose wedding left you heartbroken?

