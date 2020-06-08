Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra or Anushka Sharma; Which bride’s wedding look did you love the most? COMMENT

Among the most gorgeous brides in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma’s wedding look broke the internet. We’d like to know from you, which bride’s wedding look is your favourite? Tell us in the comment section.

When three of the most popular and gorgeous stars of Bollywood decided to walk down the aisle with their beaus, many hearts were broken. We’re talking about , and . The three of the most loved stars decided to get married to their loves and left everyone surprised. While Anushka tied the knot with Virat Kohli in 2017, Priyanka married Nick Jonas in December 2018 and Deepika too got hitched with in November 2018.

All three stars had a different take on their wedding looks. Speaking of this, Deepika got married in two ways. One was a Sindhi wedding and the other was a typical South-Indian style wedding. For both the ceremonies, Deepika’s wedding looks were unique and different. For the Sindhi wedding, Deepika opted for a Sabyasachi red coloured lehenga with a customised dupatta and matching jewellery pieces and for the other wedding ceremony, she chose a gorgeous saree with stunning necklaces and matha patti that left fans in awe. When Deepika’s wedding photos were released on social media, fans went berserk and many brides tried to emulate her look for their special day. However, Deepika’s gorgeous and traditional looks surely remained in the news.

Coming to Priyanka, the global star decided to marry Nick in Jodhpur in two wedding ceremonies. For the Christian wedding, Priyanka was dressed by Ralph Lauren in a gorgeous white gown with a 75-feet long veil that was a sight to behold for all. The whole outfit was intricately designed with 135 satin-covered buttons, 5,600 pearl seed beads, 700 spools of ivory thread, 11,632 Swarovski crystals and much more mumbo jumbo. Well, the result turned out to be mesmerising and it left the world in awe of Priyanka. For her Hindu wedding, Priyanka opted for a gorgeous red Sabyasachi lehenga with stunning jewellery that made her look absolutely gorgeous. Priyanka’s wedding look even inspired wrestler Babita Phogat and she opted for the same Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding day.

Finally, Anushka was the one who tied the knot prior to Priyanka and Deepika and her gorgeous Italian wedding was intimate yet beautiful. For her wedding day, Anushka opted for a pastel lehenga with embellished lotus motifs by Sabyasachi with a stunning matha patti with matching jewellery. The photos of Virat and Anushka from their wedding ceremony left the internet in complete awe of the two. However, Anushka’s light coloured lehenga ended up breaking the stereotype of wearing only red on wedding day and hence, inspired many other brides as well.

Now, we’d like to know from you, among Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, which bride’s wedding look did you love the most? Go ahead and tell us in the comment section.

