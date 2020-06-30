Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra or Katrina Kaif; Who should star in Don 3 opposite Shah Rukh Khan? COMMENT

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are great actresses and have entertained the audience with some amazing films. But who do you think should play the lead actress opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3? Drop your votes right here.

After Dil Chahta Hai and Lakshya, Farhan Akhtar entertained the audience with Don: The Chase Begins Again the year 2006 as a director and Don 2: The King Is Back in the year 2011. The 2006 film starred and , with Arjun Rampal, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Isha Koppikar, and Om Puri appearing in supporting roles. It was a remake of the 1978 film of the same name and follows the titular criminal's look-alike who has been sent on a clandestine mission to impersonate Don after he is wounded in a chase and to infiltrate the plans of the drug mafia. Farhan kept the basic plot but introduced some changes that included an international setting and a different ending in his film.

The film was released on 20 October 2006 and was well received by critics, with praise for Khan and Chopra's performances, action sequences, music, production design and cinematography. Don was awarded Best Asian Film at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival. Talking about Don 2, it is the second installment in the Don series. Shah Rukh, Priyanka, Boman Irani and Om Puri played the same character as in Don: The Chase Begins. Don 2 also starred Lara Dutta and Kunal Kapoor. A sequel to the 2006 film Don, Don 2 takes place five years after the previous film when the titular character (Khan) plans to take over the European drug cartel. Meanwhile, Roma (Chopra) has joined the Interpol to hunt him down. Don 2 was released on 23 December 2011 in 2D and 3D formats, which also included dubbed versions in Telugu and Tamil languages. At the time of its release, the film was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time and is the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2011. The film received a number of accolades across various ceremonies in India.

At the end of Don 2, Shah Rukh aka Don is seen riding a bike in which the number plate shows Don 3 written on it. After delivering two-hit installments, fans are eagerly waiting for Don 3. In October 2015, Akhtar said that Don 3 will go on floors by late 2016. However, it hasn't happened yet and everyone is eagerly waiting for Farhan to announce about the third installment soon. While it is not possible to make Don 3 without SRK, fans are wondering who might play the lead actress role in the third installment when it is made. While Priyanka could still be the lead actress, we at Pinkvilla re giving you an option to vote as in which actress you would want to see play the lead actress opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3.

We have seen Katrina do some acting scenes in movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Phantom and more, it would be interesting to see her flaunt some of her action skills in Don 3 as well. The actress has previously worked with King Khan in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero and fans have loved their pair in those films.

Talking about , the actress made her debut opposite Shah Rukh in Om Shanti Om and has further worked with him in movies like Chennai Express and Happy New Year. The two look great together on-screen and fans love to see this jodi too.

Meanwhile, PeeCee was the lead actress in Don as well as Don 2 and having her play the lead in Don 3 would also be a great opportunity for all Priyanka and Shah Rukh fans to rejoice for. Don was Chopra's first action role and she was excited about the part. She had performed the stunts all on her own.

So, who according to you should be paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3? Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone or . Vote here and drop your comments below.

