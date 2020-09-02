Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra & others posing happily in a throwback PIC reminds us of the good old times

For those of you who are missing out on the pictures of your favourite celebs, we have recently come across a rare throwback picture of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others that surely deserves your attention.

The Coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected India along with the rest of the countries. Moreover, the extended lockdown put a halt on numerous activities. However, people readily resorted to the precautionary rules and regulations to fight the deadly virus. And now, with the unlock phase, lives have come back to normalcy to some extent. Moreover, the entertainment industry is back in action with the resuming of shoots. Apart from that, spectators and paparazzi often get a glimpse of their beloved stars too.

In the midst of all this, we have chanced upon a rare throwback picture of a few of the Bollywood celebs that is unmissable. , , Jonas, , and others are happily posing together that can be seen in the picture. It surely reminds us of the good old times when social distancing was not a thing. Coming back to the picture, Deepika looks effortlessly chic in a yellow spaghetti top and matching jeggings.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan looks dapper in a grey t-shirt and matching jeans. Apart from that, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is clad in a black tank top teamed up with a pair of matching cargo pants. Talking about Parineeti Chopra, the actress is wearing a black top and jeans while carrying a red handbag along with her. There is no denying this fact that all of them are shelling out some major squad goals out here!

Check out the picture below:

Credits :Twitter

