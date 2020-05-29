Deepika Padukone is in the process of choosing her next film as she is hearing new narrations amid lockdown

Deepika Padukone has been spending her time in lockdown not just creatively but also been working on upcoming projects. Read on to know more.

The entertainment industry has come to standstill given the ongoing lockdown, however, everyone has been trying their best to keep up with it and work from home, making this time a productive as ever. And well, it looks like has been definitely ensuring that she makes the most of her time even while at home and it is not just about doing the household chores keeping up with , but also on the work front.

With the lockdown being on for a while now, Deepika has been entertaining fans with her social media posts, and at the same time, also focusing on her work, including hearing film narrations of possible projects she could be a part of. Reports have it that the actress has been doing her online meetings and making the most of the technology-savvy world nd in addition, she has also been listening to new scripts to finalise on upcoming projects.

Had it not been for the lockdown, Deepika would have been currently shooting for her upcoming film with Shakun Batra in Sri Lanka. The movie also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles and was one of the much-awaited films, and continues to be one. In fact, Deepika has two other films lined up ahead as well, including her film with Ranveer Singh, '83, which was due for a release in April and Mahabharat, which narrates the epic from Draupadi's point of view.

