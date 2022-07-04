Deepika Padukone proudly embraces Konkani roots, aces her traditional game in red & golden salwar kameez; PICS

Deepika Padukone is one of the most stunning actresses in Bollywood. She never fails to make heads turn with her fashion game and has been winning hearts always. The diva recently stunned everyone with her fashionable outfits at the prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival. Well, the actress always makes sure to stick to her culture and roots in everything she does and especially in her outfits. We often see her gracing in a saree or a salwar kameez. Today too she shared a couple of pictures acing her traditional look.

In the first picture, we can see Deepika Padukone flaunting her million-dollar smile in a red kurta with golden work on it. She paired it with golden palazzo pants and golden pumps. The actress also took on a golden dupatta and looks stunning. She tied her hair in a messy bun and completed her look with heavy jhumkas. Sharing this picture, Deepika wrote, “A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. Thank you #KAOCA and to the people of my community for your love, warmth and blessings…I couldn’t be more proud…”

Check out Deepika Padukone’s pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-talked-about comeback film Pathaan. The movie will mark her fourth collaboration with King Khan after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. Besides, Deepika will also be working on the Indian adaptation of the American comedy-drama The Intern which will also star Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. She has a film called 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and a Pan-India project titled Project K alongside Prabhas.

ALSO READ: 7 Times Deepika Padukone was a gorgeous nari in saree