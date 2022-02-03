Deepika Padukone proves one can never go wrong with classic white in new look for Gehraiyaan promotions; PICS

Thursday came with a visual treat for all Deepika Padukone fans as the actress stunned in a gorgeous all white look for Gehraiyaan promotions. Over the past few weeks, Deepika has been busy promoting the film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Now, as the release date is around the corner, the actress was snapped in the city in a stylish look designed by ace International designer Victoria Beckham and managed to make heads turn with her smile.

In the photos, Deepika is seen clad in a shirt with matching white pants. She accessorised the look with a pair of earrings and glam makeup. Deepika left her hair loose with soft curls in them. The star walked out of a luxury hotel to promote Gehraiyaan and pose for paps. She is seen sporting all white pumps to round off her look. The Gehraiyaan star not only managed to pull off an all white look from head to toe but added another level of charm to it with her confidence and smile.

Have a look:

Deepika, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, had revealed how Ranveer has been excited for her to work with Shakun Batra. She revealed to us, "He (Ranveer) is the most excited for this film to come out because he has been a big champion of Shakun and me working together. He feels like I do what I do best and Shakun is doing what he knows best and therefore when the two of us come together, it gets even better. He is very very excited. He is giving me updates like what is happening on social media and who said what. He's always been supportive and he continues to be with this film as well."

On social media too, Ranveer had declared his love for Deepika's look and role as Alisha in Gehraiyaan. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film also stars Rajat Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah in a pivotal roles. The film is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

