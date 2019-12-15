Deepika Padukone pulls a super chic look in classic black tee and denims; View PICS

Deepika Padukone has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks super stylish. Check out her latest pictures.

has been making a lot of headlines off late owing to the release of the trailer of her much – awaited movie Chhapaak. For those who have watched the trailer definitely know that Deepika has given a phenomenal performance as Malti in the movie. Now, of course, all of us are eagerly waiting for Chhapaak to hit the theatre screens soon. Deepika is someone who is known not only for her brilliant acting skills but also her utter beauty.

The ’83 actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media too. Quite often, she keeps them updated with whatever is happening in her life. Recently, Deepika has added a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks super stylish! In the pictures, we can clearly see how Deepika pairs up her basic black tee along with a pair of blue denims which are embellished with a yellow belt. Her new hairstyle further compliments her look.

Check out the pictures shared by Deepika Padukone on Instagram below:

Talking about Deepika’s upcoming movie Chhapaak, it is going to be released on January 10, 2020. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey of Mirzapur fame in a pivotal role. It has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and is based on the life of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. After Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen in the sports drama ’83 which also stars her husband . She will be playing his on – screen wife too in the movie.

Credits :Instagram

