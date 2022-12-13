Deepika Padukone put in lot of hard work for Besharam Rang: Vaibhavi Merchant shares BTS deets of Pathaan song

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, starrer Pathaan unveiled the first song Besharam Rang , on Monday, and it broke the internet! The song has been trending worldwide ever since its release and fans and audiences have gone berserk complimenting how Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are looking in the song. Ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, is over the moon with the response to the song, and she recently opened up about what went on behind-the-scenes!

Vaibhavi says, “Strangely, I’ve never been able to choreograph something for Deepika until Besharam Rang. So, this is my first song with Deepika and I knew I had to do something really special for this one. It was very endearing for me to see her approach me and say ‘finally we get to work with each other'. I said, ‘Deepika I truly want to make this very special for you because this is our first and I don’t want to shoot a better song than this for you in the future.’”

Deepika Padukone’s costumes and look in Besharam Rang

Vaibhavi says she went all out in making Deepika look the hottest heroine that India has ever seen on screen. She says, “I wanted to go all out to present her in a way that she has never been presented before. I must give it to Shaleena Nathani for the costumes. Deepika has a great rapport with her and I was pleasantly surprised to see her being so comfortable in her own skin. She owns the song and she is looking gorgeous in every frame.”