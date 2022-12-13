Deepika Padukone put in lot of hard work for Besharam Rang: Vaibhavi Merchant shares BTS deets of Pathaan song
Vaibhavi Merchant, who choreographed Pathaan song Besharam Rang, said that Deepika Padukone put in a lot of hard work for her look in the song!
The makers of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, starrer Pathaan unveiled the first song Besharam Rang, on Monday, and it broke the internet! The song has been trending worldwide ever since its release and fans and audiences have gone berserk complimenting how Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are looking in the song. Ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, is over the moon with the response to the song, and she recently opened up about what went on behind-the-scenes!
Vaibhavi Merchant on working with Deepika Padukone for the first time
Vaibhavi says, “Strangely, I’ve never been able to choreograph something for Deepika until Besharam Rang. So, this is my first song with Deepika and I knew I had to do something really special for this one. It was very endearing for me to see her approach me and say ‘finally we get to work with each other'. I said, ‘Deepika I truly want to make this very special for you because this is our first and I don’t want to shoot a better song than this for you in the future.’”
Deepika Padukone’s costumes and look in Besharam Rang
Vaibhavi says she went all out in making Deepika look the hottest heroine that India has ever seen on screen. She says, “I wanted to go all out to present her in a way that she has never been presented before. I must give it to Shaleena Nathani for the costumes. Deepika has a great rapport with her and I was pleasantly surprised to see her being so comfortable in her own skin. She owns the song and she is looking gorgeous in every frame.”
Vaibhavi adds, “Deepika put in a lot of hard work to look the way she is looking in Besharam Rang. She had an entire crew - dietitian, her physical trainer and the stunning costumes by Shaleena. I was mighty impressed with the way she just approached all the costumes she's like, yeah, she's cool to wear this, she's cool to wear that. So, I think that really triggered a certain style in which this song should be shot. Because I was like, I can't make her wear those costumes and make her do steps in a way that we usually shoot songs.”
About Pathaan
Pathaan is India’s biggest-ever action spectacle for audiences. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
