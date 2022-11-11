Deepika Padukone puts her svelte figure on display, Ranveer Singh looks saucy as they attend award show; PICS

One of India’s most famous power couples, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived together at an awards function on Thursday evening. They both looked absolutely stunning together as they arrived holding each other's hands with absolute comfort. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrive together for the event in style

Deepika Padukone nailed her look by opting to wear a dark red attire which is being loved by her fans. Ranveer Singh looked dapper in his black coat and pants with a pinch of multi-colored elements in the outfit. Have a look at the latest pictures and videos here.

Alaya F also graces the event Bollywood actor Alaya Ebrahim Furniturewala, popularly known as Alaya F, is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of actors Kabir Bedi and Protima Bedi. She made her acting debut with the comedy film Jawaani Jaaneman in the year 2020. As of now, she will next be seen in the fil Freddy alongside actor Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Just a few moments ago, she arrived at an awards ceremony wherein several actors like Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh to name a few marked their attendance. She looked beautiful in her attire. Do have a look!

Kartik Aaryan arrives at the awards show Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan also arrived at the awards show and marked his stylish presence at the event. He aced his look by opting to wear a black and blue suit. On the work front, he will next be seen in the films 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside actor Kiara Advani and 'Freddy' alongside actor Alaya F.