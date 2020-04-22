Deepika Padukone puts a hold on collaboration with WHO director general for discussing mental health

Deepika Padukone's live chat regarding mental health with the WHO Director-General has been put on hold. Here's what she said.

has been in the news off lately, and apart from all the fun posts on social media showcasing what has she been up to, the actress was supposed to have a conversation with the Director General of WHO pertaining mental health, however, as it turns out, it has been put on hold. The actress has been trolled for the announcement in the past, however, the reason for this delay seems to be unknown just yet.

The actress took to social media ad wrote, "I regret to inform, you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances, the conversation 'Prioritising mental health during the pandemic and beyond' between Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, WHO and I, scheduled for April 23, 2020, has been put on hold until further notice." She also added, "Having said that, mental health is a very real and valid aspect of this pandemic; one that I hope we prioritise and nurture through these unusual time and beyond."

Check out Deepika Padukone's post right here:

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak and while the movie did not do very well at the box office, it was received well by the fans. The actress has multiple projects lined up ahead and before the lockdown was announced, she had just kickstarted working on Shakun Batra's upcoming film co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits :Instagram

