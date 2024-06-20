Deepika Padukone QUIZ: Prove you’re a hard-core fan of Kalki 2898 actress by answering just 8 questions

eepika Padukone is among the top Bollywood actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut in Bollywood in 2007 with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan. A massive success at the box office, the film paved the way for the Singham Again actress, and there was no looking back for her. Ever since, she has delighted fans with her several significant performances in path-breaking roles.

From commercial drama films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal, and Housefull to period dramas like Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, DP has done it all. Her versatility and prowess in acting need no introduction. Over the years, she has solidified her global presence and how.

A successful actress turned entrepreneur also contributing to philanthropic activities, she fulfills even multi-faceted roles with utmost perfection. Considering the humongous fan-following that she enjoys, we’ve curated a set of questions for all the fans of Deepika Padukone. All you’ve to do is answer questions related to the Kalki 2898 AD actor’s personal and professional life.

Quiz begins in 3...2...1

