Deepika Padukone raises temperature in white corset top, as she arrives for Gehraiyaan’s success bash; PIC

Deepika Padukone is a diva and there is no denying this fact. She always takes fashion a notch higher whenever she arrives for any event. Well, the actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Gehraiyaan. From her acting skills to her chemistry with Siddhant Chaturvedi, fans have been praising it all. Today, the makers have organised a success bash of the film and Deepika raises the temperature in her all-white look as she arrived for the bash.