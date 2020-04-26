Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor look chirpy and content in this unseen throwback PHOTO & we are all hearts

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor flash their widest smiles while posing together in an unseen throwback picture which we have come across on Twitter. Check it out.

and are considered the most bankable actors of the Bollywood film industry. The two of them have individually excelled in their respective careers owing to their hard work and dedication. While Deepika made her debut in the Hindi film industry back in 2007 with the movie Om Shanti Om co-starring , Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, made his debut in the same year with Saawariya co-starring and the rest is history!

Ranbir and Deepika also grabbed headlines when the two of them were in a relationship for some time. They were frequently spotted together at various events and occasions at that time and were considered one of the most adorable couples of B-town. However, the two stars broke up later on stirring multiple controversies citing the reason behind the same. However, on the professional front, they still maintain a cordial relationship with each other which is worth applauding for.

In the midst of all this, we have now come across an unseen picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor that surely deserves your attention. As we can see, this picture seems to have been taken at some beautiful exotic locale in which the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actors can be seen posing together while flashing their widest smiles. And the best part is that the two of them are seen twinning in matching outfits. Ranbir Kapoor looks charming in a white shirt teamed up with a pair of gingham print shorts. He is seen wearing a hat and holding a guitar in his hands. Deepika Padukone also looks pretty in a white spaghetti top paired with grey shorts. She also flaunts a pair of cool black shades and ties up her hair in a simple manner.

Check out the unseen throwback picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor below:

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone old unseen picture. ;) pic.twitter.com/Wp4hbvxzzE — RanbirDeepikaFC (RanbirDeepikaFC) September 28, 2014

On the professional front, Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor have appeared together in three movies namely Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Tamasha and they have received a positive response from the audience. Do you want to see the two stars work together in a movie again? Do let us know in the comments section. Talking about Deepika, the actress has been able to carve a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry within a short period. She has acted in some excellent movies over the past few years that include Piku, Bajirao Mastaani, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Love Aaj Kal and many others. Her latest movie Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar has received rave reviews on the part of the audience as well as the film critics. She will be next seen in a sports drama which will be co-produced by herself. Deepika will then team up with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi for a yet-to-be-titled movie which has been backed by Shakun Batra. The shooting for the same had already begun but came to a halt owing to the lockdown that has been imposed across the country because of the Coronavirus crisis.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, the handsome hunk also has appeared in multiple hit movies during his career span that includes Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rockstar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and many others. His last movie was the 2018 movie Sanju which earned him critical acclaim for all the obvious reasons. He will be next seen in Brahmastra that has been directed by his good friend Ayan Mukerji and produced by . It also features , Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and in the lead roles. The much-awaited movie is reportedly going to be made into a trilogy. Ranbir has another movie lined up which is titled Shamshera co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. It has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is directed by Karan Malhotra. Ranbir will be reportedly portraying double roles in the movie.

On the personal front, Deepika Padukone is married to and both of them are currently considered one of the most adorable couples of the Bollywood film industry. They tied the knot back in 2018. They will be seen together in a movie very soon. Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, he is dating Alia Bhatt for quite some time. They will be featuring together in Brahmastra for the very first time.

