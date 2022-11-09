Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor ‘loved working with each other, regardless of their status’ reveals Imtiaz Ali

This day, 15 years ago, Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om. The film was released on November 9, 2007, and on the very same day, Ranbir Kapoor also made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya, co-starring Sonam Kapoor. Deepika and Ranbir have completed 15 years in the film industry, and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has now spoken at length about his experience working with them together in the film Tamasha.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were dating back in 2007, but broke up about two years later. Post their breakup, they worked together in two films, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013 and Tamasha in 2015. In an interview with Indian Express, Imtiaz Ali revealed that the two actors enjoy working together and that they learned from each other regardless of their past. Imtiaz Ali said that Ranbir and Deepika have one thing in common is the fact that they enjoy acting. He called them ‘pure actors’, and said that before Tamasha, he, Ranbir and Deepika were very keen to work with each other.

Both the actors wanted to work with each other just because they enjoyed working with each other, despite their past. “They were not even bothered about explaining it to the world, they just wanted to work with each other because they love working with each other- regardless of their status, regardless of what the past has been, regardless of what the present is or so on and so forth,” revealed Imtiaz Ali.