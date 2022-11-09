Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor ‘loved working with each other, regardless of their status’ reveals Imtiaz Ali
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are celebrating 15 years in Bollywood today. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has now shared his experience working with Deepika and Ranbir in Tamasha. Read on!
This day, 15 years ago, Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om. The film was released on November 9, 2007, and on the very same day, Ranbir Kapoor also made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya, co-starring Sonam Kapoor. Deepika and Ranbir have completed 15 years in the film industry, and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has now spoken at length about his experience working with them together in the film Tamasha.
Imtiaz Ali on working with Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in Tamasha
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were dating back in 2007, but broke up about two years later. Post their breakup, they worked together in two films, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013 and Tamasha in 2015. In an interview with Indian Express, Imtiaz Ali revealed that the two actors enjoy working together and that they learned from each other regardless of their past. Imtiaz Ali said that Ranbir and Deepika have one thing in common is the fact that they enjoy acting. He called them ‘pure actors’, and said that before Tamasha, he, Ranbir and Deepika were very keen to work with each other.
Both the actors wanted to work with each other just because they enjoyed working with each other, despite their past. “They were not even bothered about explaining it to the world, they just wanted to work with each other because they love working with each other- regardless of their status, regardless of what the past has been, regardless of what the present is or so on and so forth,” revealed Imtiaz Ali.
Imtiaz Ali on Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s professionalism
Imtiaz Ali further said that it was so easy working with Ranbir and Deepika in Tamasha, and that the scenes they did, never felt like an extension of their personal life. "They will do a scene like a scene, not like an extension of their personal life. There were a lot of things which people could have felt, that 'Oh they have a past', but on set- or even when the camera was switched off- there was no such thing,” he said.
Imtiaz Ali’s collaborations with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone
Before Tamasha, Imtiaz Ali worked with Deepika Padukone in the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Ranbir worked with Imtiaz Ali in Rockstar.
