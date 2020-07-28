Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Hrithik are bowled over by Alia Bhatt’s childhood PHOTO & so are we

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and next, she will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak, which will witness a digital release.

brightened up our dull Monday when she took to social media to post an unseen childhood photos of hers and needless to say, soon after, netizens showered immense love on the Raazi actors. Not just fans, Bollywood celebs, too, left cute comments on Alia’s photo and amidst all the comments, what caught our unqualified attention was comments from , ’ sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Zoya Akhtar, , Shaheen Bhatt and others. While Deepika wrote, ‘Cutie’, Hrithik Roshan wrote, ‘Too sweet’, and Riddhima left a heart emoticon. Also, best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and actress Dia Mirza also dropped adorable comments for the actress.

Alongside the photo, Alia’s caption read, ‘Spread some love’ and well, we really wish that amid such trying times, people spread love and think positively. In the said vintage photo, we can see a tiny Alia Bhatt adorably posing for the camera and her expressions are enough to bring a smile on anyone's face.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Alia Bhatt has limited her comment sections on social media because post Sushant’s demise, Alia and other star kids were subjected to immense hate on social media after netizens blamed nepotism as one prime reason for sabotaging Sushant’s career. On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and next, she will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak, which will witness a digital release. Also, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Check out Alia Bhatt's post here:

