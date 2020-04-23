Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor's rare throwback PHOTO in traditional attires at an event is pure gold

We have recently come across a throwback picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in which they are seen posing with a fan. Check out the picture.

and are among the most popular and beloved actors of the Bollywood film industry. Many people are unaware of the fact that both of them began their acting careers in the same year. Yes, you heard it right! While Deepika made her acting debut with the movie Om Shanti Om co-starring Bollywood’s Baadshah in 2007, Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, made his debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya alongside in the same year.

And that was it. Both the storehouse of talents excelled simultaneously in their careers and are now considered the most bankable actors in the industry. Well, apart from that, we all know the two of them were in a relationship for some time although it did not work out later on. Both Deepika and Ranbir, however, continue to maintain a cordial relationship with each other. The two of them have appeared in three movies together namely Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Tamasha.

While speaking of the same, we have recently come across a rare throwback picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone which surely deserves your attention. This picture was taken a few years back in New Delhi during the promotions of one of their movies. The two stars are seen posing with one of their fans in the rare click. Talking about Deepika, she looks stunning in a white printed saree with red floral works on the borders teamed up with a matching blouse. She wears a matching metallic necklace and earrings that perfectly match her entire outfit. The actress opts for peach makeup look and chooses for a maroon lip shade along with kajal-rimmed eyes. She ties up her hair into a neat bun. Ranbir, on the other hand, looks suave in a red kurta teamed up with a printed black overcoat.

Check out the throwback picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone below:

Unseen Picture : Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone with a fan during Tamasha promotions in Delhi pic.twitter.com/gA2Llaoam5 — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (RanbirKUniverse) December 4, 2015

On the work front, Deepika began this year by giving a stellar performance in the movie Chhapaak co-starring Vikrant Massey which has been directed by Meghna Gulzar. People connected with her role as an acid attack survivor, Malti in the movie. She has a whole lot of new projects coming up as of now. The actress will producer as well as feature in a sports drama soon. Deepika will also team up with veteran actor in the remake of the 2015 Hollywood movie The Intern. She will then be collaborating with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi for a yet-to-be-titled movie helmed by Shakun Batra.

Coming back to Ranbir Kapoor, he was last seen in the movie Sanju which was released in 2018. It was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and was a biopic based on the life of noted Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir received a lot of praise for his stellar performance in the movie. As of now, the actor has two important projects lined up. He will feature in Brahmastra co-starring , Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. It has been produced by and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies as of now and will be reportedly made into a trilogy. For the unversed, it is scheduled to be released next year.

Apart from that, the handsome hunk has one more movie lined up which is Shamshera. The action-adventure also features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. It has been produced by noted filmmaker Aditya Chopra and is directed by Karan Malhotra. The movie is scheduled to be released on July 31, 2020. However, given the present circumstances owing to the Coronavirus scare, its release date might be pushed further.

(ALSO READ: When Ranbir Kapoor denied reports of Neetu Kapoor being the reason behind his split with Deepika Padukone)

On the personal front, Deepika Padukone got married to back in 2018 and have been inseparable since then. The two of them are considered one of the most adorable and beloved couples of the Hindi film industry. They have also appeared together in multiple hit movies together including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, and Bajirao Mastani. Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, he is currently in a relationship with Alia Bhatt. The two lovebirds will be collaborating for the first time in Brahmastra.

Credits :Twitter

