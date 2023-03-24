Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji to Vidya Balan, Bollywood in attendance to bid adieu to late Pradeep Sarkar

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar passed away on March 24. The director was reportedly on dialysis and he was admitted to a hospital last night. He passed away at 3.30 am. Pradeep Sarkar was best known for directing films such as Parineeta, Mardaani, Helicopter Eela, among others. Bollywood celebrities expressed their grief and mourned the loss of Pradeep Sarkar. Celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Rani Mukerji and others attended the last rites of the ace filmmaker.

Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan and others attend last rites of Pradeep Sarkar

Deepika Padukone, who worked with Pradeep Sarkar in Lafangey Parindey, was spotted arriving for the last rites of the filmmaker. Also spotted were Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Rani Mukerji. Rani Mukerji worked with Pradeep Sarkar in Laaga Chunari Mein Daag and Mardaani. Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ashok Pandit, Divyanka Tripathi, and others also attended the last rites of Pradeep Sarkar.

Rani Mukerji expressed grief over Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar's death. She said that she was very shocked over the news of his demise, and in fact, spoke to him just the other day when she had gone to Amritsar. "He had called me telling me about my film so we had a long chat, he was insisting to do a facetime call but that day the network was not good so I was unable to video call with him. We were planning to meet this week when I got back but it is just so unexpected. His wife (Panchali boudi) called me at 4 am when this happened, it is really sad and shocking that dada has passed away like this," said Rani.

