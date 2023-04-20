Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan arrive at the Chopra house to pay respects to late Pamela Chopra

Pamela Chopra, playback singer and late filmmaker Yash Chopra’s wife, passed away on Thursday. She was 74. She reportedly breathed her last at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, where she had been admitted for the past 15 days due to age-related issues. Pamela’s last rites were performed by her family members at 11 am this morning, and Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Sonu Nigam, were seen exiting post final rites. After that, many celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor and others arrived at Aditya Chopra’s house in Mumbai to offer condolences. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Aamir Khan were also spotted.

Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan arrive to pay their last respects to Pamela Chopra

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted arriving together at Aditya Chopra’s house to offer condolences. They were seen getting out of their car and quickly making their way to the Chopra house. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were also spotted as they reached to pay their last respects to Pamela Chopra. Other celebs who were seen include Neil Nitin Mukesh, Zoya Akhtar, Simi Garewal, among others.

The Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films released a statement that read, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection." Bollywood celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Javed Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Amaal Mallik, Raghav Juyal, Bhumi Pednekar and others took to their social media and mourned the demise of Pamela Chopra.

Pamela Chopra was most recently seen in the docu-series The Romantics, which premiered on Netflix. She is survived by her sons, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra.

