Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh applaud Team India; Vicky Kaushal says ‘Forever proud of you guys’ post World Cup 2023 final loss

After India lost the 2023 Cricket World Cup final to Australia, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and many others applauded Team India for giving it their all!

Written by Lubna Khan Updated on Nov 20, 2023   |  09:47 AM IST  |  4.9K
The final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 took place yesterday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Unfortunately, India lost the cup to Australia. However, a number of celebs such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Esha Deol have extended wishes to team India for their excellent performance throughout the tournament.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone laud Team India post World Cup 2023 final

While India couldn’t win the World Cup final, Team India gave their best throughout the tournament. Showing her support for Team India, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram story to share a picture of the Indian flag.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh wrote that while everyone is gutted that Team India lost, their performance has been commendable. “Some highs, some lows. Some good days, some bad days. Some wins, some losses. That's sport. That's life. We are all gutted, but let's applaud our boys for giving it their all @indiancricketteam,” wrote Ranveer.

Vicky Kaushal cheers for Team India and says ‘still the best team out there’

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also applauded the Indian cricket team, and wrote that it’s the best team out there. He expressed that he will forever be proud of the team. “Still the best team out there. The skill and character, grit and grace shown by #TeamIndia in this CWC has been phenomenal. Forever proud of you guys! INDIA... INDIA!!!” wrote Vicky.

Meanwhile, Esha Deol also took to her Instagram story and wrote, “No matter what... we are proud of you! well played team India."

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, Suhana Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and many other celebrities were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad yesterday to watch the nail-biting World Cup final match.

A few hours after the match ended, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, as well as Suhana Khan, AbRam and Aryan Khan were spotted returning to Mumbai.

