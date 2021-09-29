Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh are all smiles with their Alibaug home designer in unmissable car photo

and have been dishing out major relationship goals since the beginning and one can never get enough of their mushy romance. The couple has been happily married for over two years now and it is a treat to watch them together. Interestingly, the power couple recently made the headlines after there were reports that Ranveer and Deepika had bought a luxurious and expensive abode in Alibaugh. And while the fans have been looking forward to getting more information on this, we have got our hands on a new pic of the couple with their designer.

The monochromatic pic was shared by renowned interior designer Vinita Chaitanya she was seen sitting in a car with the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela Couple. The trio was all smiles and seemed to be having a gala time as they head to Alibaug. While Ranveer wore a comfy t-shirt, Deepika had opted for a light coloured shirt for their trip to Alibaug. Vinita captioned the image as, “Who are these dudes in my car ? #welcometoalibaugh @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh”.

Take a look at Vinita Chaitanya’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the power couple has a busy year ahead. While he will be seen doing a cameo in starrer Sooryavanshi, his much awaited ’83 is slated to release on Christmas this year. On the other hand, Deepika, who will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer in ’83, has some interesting movies in the pipeline including Shakun Batra yet to be titled directorial, The Intern remake, Fighter and more.

