Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh are all smiles with their Alibaug home designer in unmissable car photo

Updated on Sep 30, 2021 02:03 PM IST  |  107.3K
   
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh are all smiles with their Alibaug home designer in unmissable car photo
Advertisement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been dishing out major relationship goals since the beginning and one can never get enough of their mushy romance. The couple has been happily married for over two years now and it is a treat to watch them together. Interestingly, the power couple recently made the headlines after there were reports that Ranveer and Deepika had bought a luxurious and expensive abode in Alibaugh. And while the fans have been looking forward to getting more information on this, we have got our hands on a new pic of the couple with their designer.

The monochromatic pic was shared by renowned interior designer Vinita Chaitanya she was seen sitting in a car with the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela Couple. The trio was all smiles and seemed to be having a gala time as they head to Alibaug. While Ranveer wore a comfy t-shirt, Deepika had opted for a light coloured shirt for their trip to Alibaug. Vinita captioned the image as, “Who are these dudes in my car ? #welcometoalibaugh @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh”.

Take a look at Vinita Chaitanya’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the power couple has a busy year ahead. While he will be seen doing a cameo in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, his much awaited ’83 is slated to release on Christmas this year. On the other hand, Deepika, who will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer in ’83, has some interesting movies in the pipeline including Shakun Batra yet to be titled directorial, The Intern remake, Fighter and more.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone asks Ranveer Singh 'when are you coming home' on social media; Actor’s reply is epic

Advertisement

Credits: Vinita Chaitanya instagram


Comments
Anonymous : Deepveer are just so perfect. God bless them and protect them from evil eye of haters.
REPLY 2 9 hours ago
Anonymous : It is an immense pleasure for this husband, RANVEER, to see his happy beautiful wife, DEEPIKA! He loves her enormously, and we fans love them unconditionally!
REPLY 3 18 hours ago
Anonymous : Amazing family deepika with ranveer, wonderful, royal wedding, great chemistry, special property. This couple is very smart. Very good!
REPLY 3 18 hours ago
Anonymous : Class property for wonderful family Ranveer and Deepika. Best decision!
REPLY 3 18 hours ago
Anonymous : Where is love is everything. Two beautiful minds. A great couple Ranveer and Deepika.
REPLY 3 18 hours ago
Anonymous : Huge family, Deepveer, huge property, huge love story and marriage. Amazing!
REPLY 2 18 hours ago
Anonymous : We love deepveer day by day. Deepveer make me bealive în love the most. Love for eternity Dp & Rs.
REPLY 2 18 hours ago
Anonymous : Our days are beautiful with our wonderful, golden couple, full of love and passion, RS & DP! Simple characterizations of the fabulous dream pair, Deepveer!
REPLY 2 19 hours ago
Anonymous : The Poetry of Eternal Love, The Painting of a Blessed Family, Our Daily Joy, DeepVeer!
REPLY 2 19 hours ago
Anonymous : Love means Ranveer with Deepika's wife in his arms all the time and new fans with Deepveer in our hearts forever!
REPLY 2 19 hours ago
Anonymous : Two souls full of love Dp with RS, it's absolutely magical.
REPLY 2 19 hours ago
Anonymous : Only love is Deepika with Ranveer!
REPLY 2 19 hours ago
Anonymous : DEEPVEER,great family, great chemistry, total love !
REPLY 2 19 hours ago
Anonymous : the golden family of love DP & RS.
REPLY 2 19 hours ago
Anonymous : DEEPIKA & RANVEER is the gift of my life!
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : Lovebirds
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : Happy couple always smiling together
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : How can you not see happiness when Ranveer always has Deepika.
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : Congratulations
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : Ranveer's everyday beauty is clearly Deepika!
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : This inexhaustible source of love has a magical name, DEEPVEER!
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : All the best guys
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepika, you are a wonderful actress, an example daughter, an amazing wife and a beautiful lady!
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : Amazing
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : HOT WIFE & PASSIONATE HUSBAND !
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : Sweet this couple Ranveer with Deepika.
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : wonderful deepveer
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : atractive wife and husband
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : a happy family.deepika & ranveer
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : The joy of love is certainly the logo of the Deepveer family !
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : The poem of eternal love. DeepVeer!
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : a pleasure, a delight, a constant attraction this couple in love, deepveer
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : Love written in RS & DP letters!
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : Magic this Ranveer with his beautiful wife, Deepika!
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : Ranveer, love Deepika well any day and night! Enjoy with her all your life! It's yours !
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : We love so much Deepveer forever !
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : most attractive husband and wife
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : This golden FAMILY, Shines !
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : Gorgeous REAL couple RANVEER with DEEPIKA !
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : Amazing family Deepveer
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : hot deepveer
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : wonderful wife & husband
REPLY 2 20 hours ago
Anonymous : Matching love ,DeepVeer!
REPLY 2 20 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All