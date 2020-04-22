Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh are perfect posers & their rare throwback PHOTO with a fan is proof

We have recently come across a throwback picture of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in which they are seen posing with one of their fans. Check it out.

and have been ruling the hearts of the audience for a decade and continues doing so even now. Talking about Deepika, the gorgeous diva is currently considered one of the most bankable actresses of the Bollywood film industry for all the right reasons. She made her entry into the Hindi film industry with the 2008 movie Om Shanti Om co-starring none other than superstar himself and the rest is history! Coming to Ranveer Singh, he also made his entry into Bollywood with the hit movie Band Baaja Baraat and went on to carve a niche for himself in the filmy world.

On the personal front, Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in November 2018. The two of them are currently considered one of the most adorable and popular couples of the Bollywood film industry. And the best part is that the fans have also been able to watch their on-screen chemistry on the big screen. Ranveer and Deepika have appeared in multiple movies together. And interestingly, most of them have been termed blockbuster hits. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat are some of the movies in which the couple has appeared together.

As of now, Deepika and Ranveer are also under home quarantine like every other person in this country. The two love birds are making the most of the quarantine period spending quality time with each other. Right from cooking Thai dishes to baking cake together, they have been doing it all. The two of them have a massive fan following not only in India but also around the world. The couple is known for their sweet and genuine nature and never disappoints her fans when it comes to clicking pictures with them or interacting with them. While speaking of this, we have recently come across a rare throwback picture of Deepika and Ranveer in which they can be seen posing with a fan of theirs. It won’t be wrong to say that the two stars are perfect posers and this picture is proof for the same. Needless to say, they are also setting major relationship goals for others as both of them are seen twinning in black outfits in the picture. While Ranveer is seen donning a black jacket and a pair of cool shades, Deepika, on the other hand, is also seen wearing a black outfit.

Check out Ranveer and Deepika’s throwback picture below:

[Unseen PIC] Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with a fan at Mumbai airport (December 29th 2018) pic.twitter.com/b65l6GXXWX — Deepika Padukone FC (DeepikaPFC) January 17, 2019

On the professional front, Deepika won hearts again with her stellar performance in her latest release Chhapaak helmed by Meghna Gulzar which was released in January. The audience appreciated her performance as an acid attack survivor, Malti in the movie. She has some interesting projects coming up for this year much to the excitement of her fans. The actress will be collaborating with veteran actor for the official remake of the 2015 Hollywood movie The Intern. She will then be seen in yet another movie helmed by Shakun Batra. The title of this project has not been revealed by the makers yet. Interestingly, it also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Deepika had already begun the shoot for the same but it has been put to a halt owing to the unprecedented situation caused by the Coronavirus outbreak. She will also feature in an upcoming sports drama.

Over the past few years, Deepika has acted in multiple movies most of which have been termed super hits. Moreover, she has experimented with almost every genre right from romance, action, comedy, and period dramas. Be it playing Shanti in Om Shanti Om, Mastani in Bajirao Mastani or Malti in Chhapaak, the actress has aced all her roles with perfection and there is no second doubt about this fact. And the best part is that she has ventured into Hollywood too, a milestone which very few Bollywood actresses have been able to achieve.

(ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh sports an all new look and we wonder when will Deepika Padukone experiment with it)

Just like Deepika, Ranveer has also experimented with multiple genres of Bollywood. We surely cannot forget his stellar performance in the 2019 movie Gully Boy that won him a lot of accolades. Over the past few years, he has acted in multiple hit movies that include Band Baaja Baraat, Gunday, Padmaavat, and many others. On the professional front, he will be next seen portraying the role of a Gujarati man in the upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It also features Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak in the lead roles. It has been directed by Divyang Thakkar and is scheduled to be released on October 2, 2020.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×