Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh cannot let go of each other's hand in UNSEEN photo from Ramleela set

While there are no chances of getting candid paparazzi pictures now, we came across an unseen photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from their time on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

The film had released in November 2013 and reports of their romance had just started doing the rounds. In this unseen photo, we get a glimpse of Deepveer sitting next to each other on the sets of Ramleela. Well, how do we know it's a film set? The husband and wife can be sitting in their character outfits from the film. While Ranveer can be seen donning a purple vest, Deepika is in her ethnic outfit.

However, what steals the show is the fact that Ranveer and Deepika can be seen sitting hand-in-hand and it is simply adorable. They do look intense but their hands are clearly doing all the talking.

Check out Ranveer and Deepika's unseen photo:

The couple have starred in several films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat and Finding Fanny. They will be coming together for Kabir Khan's '83. While the film was scheduled to release in April, it has now been indefinitely pushed due to Coronavirus outbreak.

