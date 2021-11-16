Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh celebrate 3rd anniversary in Almora; Pics with fans go viral

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the hottest couples in Bollywood. The much-in-love couple celebrated their 3rd wedding recently. Love and blessing were showered upon them and social media was filled with wishes for the couple. But what we did not get to see was a lovey-dovey post from the couple for each other wishing on their special day. On their anniversary Ranveer and Deepika’s video walking hand-in-hand at Dehradun airport went viral and now a fan page has shared a couple of pictures with the stars from Uttarakhand.

A fan page on Instagram named deepveerians posted several pictures of the couple posing with their fans in Uttarakhand. In the pictures, we can see Deepika Padukone posing in a blue coloured tracksuit and Ranveer Singh as always in his glam avatar. He wore a long jacket over his white tee and brown pants. Both Deepika and Ranveer tied their hair. Every picture had them posing with a fan who were standing in the middle. The stars looked happy and seemed to be having a good time in Almora.

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing the screen space yet again with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’, where he essays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika will be playing his on-screen wife Romi Dev. Apart from that, Deepika has several interesting projects lined up including ‘Fighter’, ‘Pathan’. Whereas, Ranveer has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in the pipeline. Ranveer is currently hosting The Big Picture on Sony Tv.

