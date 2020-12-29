Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh to celebrate New Year in Ranthambore; Family friends greet couple in airport

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were earlier spotted leaving for Rajasthan from the Mumbai airport. Read on for further details.

Preparations for the New Year celebrations have already kick-started across the country. The Bollywood celebs are no less in this regard and have started preparing for the same. While some of them prefer exotic foreign locations for the same, it won’t be possible this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic and its related restrictions. That is the reason why many of them have jetted off to some famous tourist places in the country. The same goes for and .

The couple recently jetted off to Rajasthan where they would be kicking off the New Year. Deepika and Ranveer were earlier spotted arriving at the Jaipur airport where a few family friends reportedly came to greet and receive them. If media reports are to be believed, the two of them headed to Ranthambore via Sawai Madhopur after the same where they will apparently celebrate New Year’s Day. A few hours ago, their pictures with , , and family also went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, check out Deepika and Ranveer's video from the Mumbai airport below:

Yes, you heard it right. The popular couple of B-town is also in Rajasthan for New Year celebrations amidst the rumours of their impending engagement. They are accompanied by , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Soni Razdan there. This also makes us wonder whether Ranbir-Alia’s engagement will be a private affair! Well, everyone has to wait a little further for the details to be disclosed soon. As of now, one thing is for sure that Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt will be celebrating New Year together in the exotic locale of Rajasthan.

Credits :First India News Rajasthan

