Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh exude royal vibes as they get clicked together after a wedding reception; Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the celebrated Bollywood star couple have always made headlines with their adorable social media PDA and lovely public appearances. Recently, the Padmaavat stars were clicked together in Mumbai city as they headed towards their residence after attending a wedding reception. As always, Ranveer and Deepika's latest paparazzi video is now winning the internet.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh clicked after a wedding reception

The much-loved star couple was spotted leaving after attending a wedding reception in their swanky car, on Tuesday (November 7, 2023) night. As always Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were all smiles and were seen chatting and holding their hands in the latest paparazzi video, which is now going viral.

Interestingly, the star couple is seen exuding major royal vibes in contrasting ethnic looks. The Pathaan actress looked gorgeous in an off-white and golden ethnic suit and a matching dupatta with a heavy golden border. She completed her look with a statement Kundan choker and a pair of matching jumbo ear studs, her signature black smokey eye look, and a messy bun.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black ethnic kurta and matching trousers. He finished off his look with the signature Simmba hairdo, twirled mustache, a pair of statement sunglasses, and his signature diamond ear studs.

Have a look at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's latest video, below:

