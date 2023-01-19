Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh look royal at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement; Katrina spells charm

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is finally engaged to his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant. The young couple, who had a Roka ceremony in December 2022 at the Srinathji Temple in Nathdhwara, made it official with a ring exchange ceremony today (January 19, Thursday). The Ambanis hosted a lavish engagement ceremony which was followed by a grand reception at their famous residence Antilia. Some of the biggest names in Bollywood attended Anant and Radhika's engagement ceremony and reception. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh look royal as they attend Anant and Radhika's engagement

Bollywood's much-loved star couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked hand-in-hand as they arrived at the Ambani residence Antilia to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement reception. The Pathaan actress looked ethereal in a maroon silk saree with heavy golden embroidery and border. Deepika Padukone paired the saree with a matching, heavily embroidered blouse. She completed her look with her signature kohled-eyes and nude lips look, and a statement emerald and pearl choker set. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, looked royal in a heavily worked navy blue jacket, which he paired with a matching kurta and trousers. Check out Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's pictures below:

Kartina Kaif The Tiger 3 actress attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement reception, while her husband, talented actor Vicky Kaushal gave the event a miss due to his busy schedule. Katrina Kaif looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a white ethnic co-ord set, which she paired with a matching heavily-embroidered jacket. The popular star completed her look with a pair of ethnic jhootis and Polki chaandbalis. As always, Katrina Kaif kept it simple with her hair and make-up, with her signature dewy make-up, and beach-waved hairdo.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement: Aishwarya Rai, Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar arrive at Antilia