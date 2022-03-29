Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh make for a power couple in this new pic from the TIME100 Impact Awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the hottest real-life couples in Bollywood. These two never fail to make heads turn with their style and their romance. Well, it was a special day for the actress as she was featured in the recent TIME100 Impact Awards, joining other influential names from across the globe on the prestigious list. Well, Deepika’s picture from the event has been surfacing on the internet and fans are going crazy over her saree look. But today a picture of her along with hubby Ranveer Singh posing with others has surfaced on social media.

In the picture, we can see Ranveer Singh looking dapper in what appears to be an orange coloured sherwani. He wore sunglasses and paired a black coloured foot that had golden work on it. Deepika Padukone on the other hand dazzled in a sequined saree and she paired it with a sleeveless blouse and a thick choker necklace. Indeed these two stars make for a lovely couple and we love how Ranveer was there by Deepika’s side on her special moment.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently completed the Spain schedule of Pathaan. This film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Fans are eagerly waiting to see SRK on the silver screen after a hiatus of almost three or more years. Director Siddharth Anand in a recent interview quipped that he is thrilled to complete the Spain schedule and it turned out beyond imagined.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, he too has a lot of exciting films in his kitty. He is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. This film is directed by Karan Johar.

