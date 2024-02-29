Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh offered flowers and cake at airport as they leave for Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made the big announcement of their pregnancy today. The couple announced that they are expecting a baby in September 2024 and the news immediately went viral attracting good wishes from all the fans, family, and friends. Post announcement, Deepika and Ranveer just made their first public appearance at Mumbai airport as they left for Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who are expecting their first baby in September were clicked by paps at Mumbai airport recently. The couple who announced the good news this morning was excitedly welcomed by shutterbugs who showered them with congratulatory words, "Badhaai Ho". The couple was also gifted a bouquet by paps who treated them with a cake as well. It was a heartening moment when Deepika also took a piece of cake and made her husband Ranveer eat it from her hands.

Deepika and Ranveer arrived hand in hand at the airport and were twinning in all-white paired with sunglasses.

The star-studded pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, many Bollywood stars are attending the pre-wedding functions of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Shah Rukh Khan along with his family flew off to Jamnagar sometime back. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Rani Mukerji have already reached the venue. Popular international singer, Rihanna and Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg will also be making their presence felt at the event.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's work front

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Alia Bhatt. He will be next seen in Singham Again which also stars Deepika Padukone in a major role. The Rohit Shetty directorial is the 3rd part of the Singham franchise and 5th part of the Rohit Shetty cop universe. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer, and Deepika.

After Singham 3, he will be working on Don 3 which is the 3rd installment of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don franchise. Ranveer will be introduced as the new don in the franchise. Post that the star will be moving to his much-awaited superhero film Shaktimaan.

Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Fighter which released in January this year. The film which paired her opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time did a business close to 200 crore in India. Apart from Singham Again, she'll be next seen in the sci-fi flick Kalki 2898 AD also starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

