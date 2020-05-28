Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh or Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli; Who is the mushier lockdown couple? COMMENT

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh or Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, which couple is your pick at being mushier? Drop your comments and vote now.

The nation is fighting a pandemic, one that has lead to everyone being locked up in their homes, for good. While everyone has been trying to keep up at home while in quarantine due to the ongoing lockdown, social media has been quite the respite for many. Time and again, everyone is scrolling through their Instagram or Facebook, or simply browsing some information, and it feels like we have so much to do but so little time. None the less, thanks to some of our favourite celebrities, we also manage to lift out spirits up, from time to time.

Everyone has ensured to take this time our and put it into spending it with themselves, or, their better halves and other family members too. With the advent of technology, a lot is being done and much more is happening around the world, none the less, there is nothing that gives fans the kind of pleasure than getting regular glimpses of their favourite celebrities, and even better when there are two instead of one. We are talking about the much-loved couples in B-town, , and , Virat Kohli.

Both DeepVeer and Virushka have been constantly sharing photos and videos on social media, thereby giving us a glimpse into how does their time in quarantine look like. In fact, the couples have been having a great time and during their online interviews amid the ongoing phase, some have also spoken about how they feel at peace or how this time has actually turned out to be rather great in multiple ways.

Let's talk about Deepika and Ranveer first and run through how does their social media profile look like. While Deepika has been constantly sharing updates about what has she been watching and doing while in lockdown, Ranveer has also made effort to share the same with his fans. However, it is from time to time that they both share glimpses of their time together, be it when DP decided to share a photo of Ranveer sleeping or when Ranveer shared her photo with a jar of Nutella having a character name of his imprinted. During one of their workout sessions, we were also treated to a photo of the two and more recently, we saw a boomerang video of these two that had fans gushing over them, and rightly so.

All in all, Deepika and Ranveer have managed to keep a balance at sharing glimpses of their time together as well as the time they spend individually. The two have also had the time to watch shows together and also, they did cook together and their photos looked as adorable as ever while we bet the food might have tasted just as good. There is just never enough that we can get when it comes to this B-town couple.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's father called him out for wasting money on flowers for Deepika Padukone, His answer was EPIC

On the other hand, we have Virat and Anushka and more often than not, they end up sharing photos around the same time, often together, but it is quite a treat for the fans since we don't get to see the duo as often as fans would like. However, this lockdown has been rather difficult for this duo too, as they lost their doggo and both Anushka and Virat wrote heartfelt messages as they shared the news.

None the less, we got to see some amazing photos of Virushka with the dog, Anushka giving Virat a new haircut, and of course, the first-ever glimpse of theirs when they began to act up a little and posed for a hilarious photo. Meanwhile, throwback photos, some birthday love for Anushka during lockdown, loads of family fun time, there has been everything just about enough to make us go aww every time we see the two share photos. Apart from that, the two have also been actively spreading awareness regarding the COVID 19 situation in the country.

Both of them have a different kind of appeal and yet, they manage to have us gushing over them everything single time there is a new photo or video of the two. Fans follow them religiously and both DeepVeer and Virushka fans cannot get enough of these two. Who is your pick? Check out the poll and drop your comments after voting below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×