From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, duos who matched outfits and set couple goals

See how Bollywood’s favourite couples made style statements together.

by Shivani Chauhan   |  Updated on Sep 05, 2022 11:45 PM IST  |  2.9K
It is well said that an essential part of being a power couple is dressing like one. Bollywood’s favourite and most stylish couples have given enough evidence to prove that statement and have shown us exactly how to ace it time and again. B-town’s leading couples, be it Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, or Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, have been giving us major goals. Be it their vacations, casual outings, airport looks, gorgeous weddings in some cases, and major couple style goals all the time, these power couples are not afraid to show off their love, and what better way to depict it than with fashion?

A celebrity couple dressed head-to-toe in colour coordinated outfits, and that’s a trend that’s really catching on. Couple-coordinated outfits and #Twinning with your partner in crime will never go out of style. Take sartorial inspiration from these 5 Bollywood power couples, and ace this trend with your loved one!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

They have set very high standards of what a couple in love looks like and they do so – fashionably. They have been spotted a number of times for movie screenings or otherwise in coordinated outfits. However, the ones that have struck a chord with us are their wedding and reception looks where they colour- coordinated with each other and looked splendid while doing so.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

They are always posting cute videos of their banters and date night and all we could wish for is to see more of it. They also fall under the category of mostly colour coordinating outfits – especially on the red carpet.  We also love the head-to-toe co-ordinated Abu-Sandeep ensembles, matching yellow shoes and all, for Holi. Nick and Priyanka were twinning like the perfect couple as they arrived for Ambani's Holi celebrations.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid and Mira have a more eccentric style of co-ordinating looks, they may stray from styles and patterns, but the colour palette remains on point.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. From the very first day of their union, the couple has been painting the town red with their love. Moreover, Ranbir and Alia are living the best phase of their lives. From getting married to embracing parenthood, the couple is on cloud nine. However, the couple often dishes out major fashion goals as they have been spotted a number of times for movie screenings or otherwise in coordinated outfits. 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka and Virat may be huge stars in very different fields, but when it comes to fashion, their style statements are equally powerful and unmatched by any other. They broke the rules of coordinating not matching, and truly showed how #Twinning can be chic and totally not childish! They have worn the same colours and fits, but the silhouettes differ and give the much-needed visual balance.
 

