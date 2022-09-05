From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, duos who matched outfits and set couple goals

It is well said that an essential part of being a power couple is dressing like one. Bollywood’s favourite and most stylish couples have given enough evidence to prove that statement and have shown us exactly how to ace it time and again. B-town’s leading couples, be it Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, or Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, have been giving us major goals. Be it their vacations, casual outings, airport looks, gorgeous weddings in some cases, and major couple style goals all the time, these power couples are not afraid to show off their love, and what better way to depict it than with fashion?

A celebrity couple dressed head-to-toe in colour coordinated outfits, and that’s a trend that’s really catching on. Couple-coordinated outfits and #Twinning with your partner in crime will never go out of style. Take sartorial inspiration from these 5 Bollywood power couples, and ace this trend with your loved one!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

They have set very high standards of what a couple in love looks like and they do so – fashionably. They have been spotted a number of times for movie screenings or otherwise in coordinated outfits. However, the ones that have struck a chord with us are their wedding and reception looks where they colour- coordinated with each other and looked splendid while doing so.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas