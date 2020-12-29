  1. Home
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt ring in NYE together, confirms Neetu's selfie

As New Year's Eve is drawing near, celebrations have already begun in Bollywood. One such party is about to begin and we have already got a glimpse of the same!
104389 reads Mumbai Updated: December 29, 2020 10:46 pm
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt ring in NYE together, confirms Neetu's selfie
New Year is just around the corner and what better place than that of a loved one to celebrate the same! That is exactly what the Kapoor family is doing as of now. Anyways, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have already been making headlines owing to their rumoured engagement that is reportedly about to happen soon. In the midst of all this, the couple gears up to celebrate New Year together. Joining them would be Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her family. For the unversed, all of them are holidaying in Rajasthan. 

But that's not it. There are a few more people who are going to join them for the same and Neetu Ji's latest selfie has confirmed the same. Well, they are none other than Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The senior actress has shared a selfie sometime back in which all five of them could be seen posing together happily. However, one is not able to see Deepika's face clearly as that gets a little cut in the picture. No worries! We are pretty sure that they will be giving more glimpses from the grand New Year celebration soon! 

Check out the pictures below: 

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor sparked off rumours of getting engaged to Alia Bhatt when he praised her in an interview with Rajeev Masand. The actor stated that had it been not for the pandemic, he would have ticked the marriage goal by then. Meanwhile, the couple will collaborate for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. It also features Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. As for Alia, she has two more movies lined up namely Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. 

Also Read: Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima & family as they head out to ring in New Year; PHOTOS

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

deepika will be hitting on RK nonstop in the name of mastani :P

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

this is so strange! deepika of all at RKs new years ...deepu will try stealing RK and make alia insecure. Aloo beware dear

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

so weird!

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

it's a clear signal, something will break, we'll see ............... they're having fun ..., fans are offending the internet ............ ..

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

DeepVeer are the best

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

Wishing you the Health, Happiness and Success for the coming year!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Power couple DeepVeer

Anonymous 1 hour ago

My favorites Deepika & Ranveer

Anonymous 1 hour ago

DeepVeer are the best couple in the world

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Hahaaha sordid.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

hey bhagwaan! now deepu will be after RKs life even in ranthambore :P

Anonymous 1 hour ago

I love Deepika and Ranveer

Anonymous 1 hour ago

AWKWARD....

Anonymous 1 hour ago

yikes!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

kjo will be celebrating...his brahmastra christmas and new year promotion plan is a super success....the film will still flop :P

Anonymous 1 hour ago

ha ha ha ha

Anonymous 1 hour ago

oh god...i would kill myself if i was to celebtrate newyears with my obsessed ex....

Anonymous 1 hour ago

WTF! AWKWARD AF......wat is happening .. first there is ayan and now these two! an ex who is still so obessed with RK ewwwwww RS baba....why baba why

