Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt ring in NYE together, confirms Neetu's selfie

As New Year's Eve is drawing near, celebrations have already begun in Bollywood. One such party is about to begin and we have already got a glimpse of the same!

New Year is just around the corner and what better place than that of a loved one to celebrate the same! That is exactly what the Kapoor family is doing as of now. Anyways, and have already been making headlines owing to their rumoured engagement that is reportedly about to happen soon. In the midst of all this, the couple gears up to celebrate New Year together. Joining them would be Ranbir's mom and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her family. For the unversed, all of them are holidaying in Rajasthan.

But that's not it. There are a few more people who are going to join them for the same and Neetu Ji's latest selfie has confirmed the same. Well, they are none other than and . The senior actress has shared a selfie sometime back in which all five of them could be seen posing together happily. However, one is not able to see Deepika's face clearly as that gets a little cut in the picture. No worries! We are pretty sure that they will be giving more glimpses from the grand New Year celebration soon!

Check out the pictures below:

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor sparked off rumours of getting engaged to Alia Bhatt when he praised her in an interview with Rajeev Masand. The actor stated that had it been not for the pandemic, he would have ticked the marriage goal by then. Meanwhile, the couple will collaborate for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. It also features Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. As for Alia, she has two more movies lined up namely Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR.

Credits :Neetu Kapoor Instagram

