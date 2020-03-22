Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh ring a bell, beat drums as they cheer to Chak De India during Janta Curfew

Deepika and Ranveer twinned in white and stepped out on to the balcony of their South Mumbai home and cheered and hooted for all the heroes working tirelessly amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Janta Curfew was a huge success in India as celebrities and citizens came together to cheer for the heroes of Coronavirus in India. & were one of them. The couple twinned in white and they stepped out on to the balcony of their South Mumbai home and cheered and hooted for the heroes. The actress went live on Instagram and fans got to see the duo together. Many other celebrities also stepped out on to their balconies and amde sure to echo the same sentiments as millions of other Indians. Some of them were Amitabh Bachchan, , Abhishek Bachcan, , Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza among others.

Check out Ranveer and Deepika's photos below:

