Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s BTS pic from Bajirao Mastani will make you want to see them on screen again

As we miss Deepika Padukone’s presence on the silver screen, we have come across a throwback picture from the sets of Bajirao Mastani and it is unmissable.

and - the power couple is synonymous to several emotions for the millennials. They are an epitome of love, perfection and amazing chemistry. It is a delight to watch them both off and on the screen. While Ranveer and Deepika never fail to paint the town red in with their mushy romance, their onscreen chemistry often sets the screen on fire be it in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela or Bajirao Mastani. In fact, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat starring DeepVeer with marked Deepika’s last appearance on the silver screen.

And while the fans are missing her presence on the silver screen, we stumbled upon a throwback picture of Deepika from the sets of her blockbuster release Bajirao Mastani. The picture Deepika posing with Ranveer and action director Sham Kaushal. The picture was clicked post a war sequence in the movie and both Ranveer and Deepika were seen dressed in their war outfits and were seen flaunting an intense look on their face.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s throwback pic from Bajirao Mastani sets:

Undoubtedly, this throwback picture had made you yearn to see Ranveer and Deepika once again together on the big screen. As of now, Ranveer has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and ’s Takht.

On the other hand, Deepika has been roped in to play the lead in the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood movie The Intern. Besides, she will also be working in Shakun Batra directorial with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, and a yet to be titled project with Prabhas.

Credits :Instagram

