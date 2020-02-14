Deepika Padukone is Ranveer Singh’s ‘cheerleader’ as she raps Gully Boy’s Apna Time Ayega in a throwback video

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town on Valentine’s Day and on the same day, Gully Boy clocks in 1 year. Ranveer shared an adorable throwback video of wife Deepika rapping Apna Time Ayega from Gully Boy and called her his cheerleader. Check it out.

and are back in Mumbai after a private vacation in Sri Lanka. On Valentine’s Day, Ranveer’s film Gully Boy completed 1 year and to celebrate this occasion, Singh chose his ladylove’s throwback video that is bound to go viral. While Singh and Padukone kept away from social media on their vacay and only Deepika shared mysterious yet adorable posts on Instagram, as soon as they were back, the Chhapaak star dropped another adorable post.

However, Ranveer chose a later time to drop the cutest video of Deepika cheering for hubby in his iconic rapping style from Gully Boy. In the video, Deepika is seen crooning Apna Time Ayega and mimicking hubby Ranveer who played Murad in last year’s blockbuster film by Zoya Akhtar. The video of Deepika cheering for Ranveer before the release of Gully Boy comes on the first anniversary of Zoya’s film and also on Valentine’s day. Hence, fans can’t get over the power couple’s level of cuteness.

(Also Read: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one happy couple as they return to the bay post their vacation)

Ranveer captioned Deepika’s video as, “Ohh I think I found myself a cheerleader! #apnatimeaayega #throwback @deepikapadukone.” Meanwhile, several close friends of the couple and fans commented on the same. Tahira Kashyap wrote, ‘cuteness,’ while Zareen Khan dropped a kiss emoticon express her liking for the video.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Fans are eager to know how Deepika and Ranveer are celebrating their Valentine’s Day and want to see more from their Sri Lankan vacay. On the work front, the two are gearing up for the release of Kabir Khan’s ‘83 in which Singh plays Kapil Dev while Padukone will be seen playing Romi Dev. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More