Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s Sunday ritual is all about binging on Sindhi food & we can relate; READ ON

Deepika Padukone is busy with the promotions of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and the film will release on January 10, 2020

and have been setting the Internet on fire ever since they came together on screen for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela. Post that, the two were seen in Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat and post the release of Padmaavat, DeepVeer, as they are fondly called, will be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83. Now as we speak, Deepika Padukone is busy with the promotions of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and during the promotions, Deepika revealed her Sunday ritual with hubby Ranveer Singh. Yes, talking about their Sunday ritual, Deepika said that every Sunday, they love tucking into traditional Sindhi fare.

For all those who don’t know, there is a well known sweet market in Khar, Mumbai, which dishes out dal pakwan, which happens to be a must in most Sindhi homes, along with the kadi. Now, we all know that Ranveer Singh is a sindhi and interestingly, Deepika revealed that even before marriage, she used to love eating sindhi food. During the interview, Deepika revealed that she particularly likes the sai bhaji and Sindhi curry. Moreover, Deepika Padukone said that since she is from Bengaluru, she equally loves her coffee and spicy rasams and her mother makes sure to send masalas and coffee powder from her hometown.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in November last year in Italy, and post marriage, the two will be seen in Kabir Khan’s 832 wherein Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play the role of Romi Dev.

Read More