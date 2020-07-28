  1. Home
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh shaking a leg on Gallan Goodiyaan will make you wear your dance shoes

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone ace the art of setting the dance floor on fire and this throwback video is proof to it.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the power couples in Bollywood and their oh so perfect love story never fail to shell out major relationship goals. The couple tied the knot in November 2018 after dating each other for around six years and they continue to be head over heels in love with each other. In fact, it is difficult to take our eyes off their mushy romance. Needless to say, Ranveer and Deepika, fondly called as DeepVeer by their fans are an epitome of unconditional love and their beautiful love story often makes our heart melt.

And while it is always a treat to watch them together, we recently stumbled upon an old video of DeepVeer wherein this adorable couple was seen setting the dance floor on fire. In the video, Ranveer and Deepika were seen shaking a leg on the former’s song Gallan Goodiyaan from the movie Dil Dhadakne Do. The couple was also seen imitating Dharmendra’s iconic dance step on the dance floor and it will make you wear your dance shoes right away. While Ranveer wore a black coloured ethnic wear, Deepika looked stunning in her ivory white outfit.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s throwback video:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar’s Takht. On the other hand, Deepika has been roped in to play the lead in the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood movie The Intern. Besides, she will also be working in Shakun Batra directorial with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, and a yet to be titled project with Prabhas.

