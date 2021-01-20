Like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh shows off love for flowers with his 'guldasta flex'; Karan Johar reacts

Ranveer Singh took to social media to flaunt his floral outfit in a series of latest photos. The Gully Boy actor, like wife Deepika Padukone, won over hearts with his floral look and evoked a reaction from Karan Johar.

Actor seems to have channeled his inner love for flowers recently, just like his wife and actress . The Gully Boy star shared a series of photos on social media where he was seen flaunting a dapper look in floral outfit. The actor has been keeping busy with his work commitments. However, amid all of it, he keeps his fans updated on social media. From dropping cool car selfies to giving all a sneak peek from his shoot locations, Ranveer surely knows how to engage his fans.

Taking to his Instagram handle today, the handsome star shared a couple of photos in which he is seen clad in a floral printed bomber jacket with hues of colour in it. With it, he teamed up flared velvet pants along with a bedazzled Gucci headband. Ranveer is also seen flaunting a cool pair of sunglasses as he posed. He teamed up sneakers to complete his look. Fans could not stop gushing over the actor's handsome yet vibrant look.

For those aware, Deepika also loves flowers and before she had deleted her Instagram posts, her social media handle was filled with photos of flowers. Looks like Deepika's flower love has rubbed off on Ranveer too. Many commented on Ranveer's photos and filmmaker Karan wrote, "Best" with a fire emoticon on it.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ranveer has a couple of projects lined up ahead of him. He will be seen in '83 with Deepika Padukone. The film was postponed last year owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. Besides this, Ranveer also is doing Cirkus with Rohit Shetty. The actor also will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar that is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. It is produced by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma.

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

