Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh SPOTTED inspecting construction of new house in Mumbai-WATCH

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most loved Bollywood couples, and have a massive fan following on social media. DeepVeer fans eagerly wait for them to post love-filled pictures together, or share glimpses from their day-to-day life with each other. Recently, a video is going viral on Deepika and Ranveer’s fan pages on social media, and it shows the couple at the construction site of their new house in Mumbai.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh’s video from the construction site has surfaced on Twitter and Reddit. The video shows Deepika Padukone in a black hoodie paired with matching track pants. She has her hair tied back in a bun, and at the beginning of the video, she is seen pointing toward something. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is seen in a black t-shirt and half-pants. He has a face mask on, and is seen sporting short hair. Ranveer’s parents were also seen with the couple. Ranveer and Deepika were seen in a discussion with someone post the inspection on-site. Check out the video below.

It was last year that PTI reported Deepika and Ranveer bought a sea-facing quadruplex in Mumbai, spread across floors 16, 17, 18 and 19 of Sagar Resham, a building at Bandstand, Bandra. It is reportedly in close vicinity of Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat. It was being reported that it cos them a whopping Rs 119 crore! Apart from this, Ranveer and Deepika also bought a home in Alibaug.

Deepika Padukone tags Ranveer Singh in a hilarious meme about plants

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram story to share a hilarious meme, and tagged her hubby Ranveer Singh in it. The meme shows one person holding back another person running towards pots of plants. "You have enough plants," reads the text above one person, while the other one is seen saying, "But I don't have THESE plants."

