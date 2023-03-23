Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh steal the show as they arrive with Prakash Padukone at an event- VIDEO

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enjoy a massive fan following. The two are hands down one of the most popular celebrity couples, and they often leave their fans swooning with their social media PDA and love-filled pictures. They make for a really stylish couple, and always grab the limelight for their looks every time they step out together. On Thursday night, Ranveer and Deepika made an appearance along with Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone at a sports award event, and they were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Prakash Padukone arrive for an event

Videos and pictures shared by the paparazzi show dimpled beauty Deepika Padukone looking gorgeous as ever in a black saree with beige coloured embroidery on the borders. She paired it with a matching black sull-sleeved blouse with a cutout at the back. Deepika looked oh-so-elegant in the all-black outfit. Meanwhile, Ranveer also looked dapper in a black tuxedo, and a pair of quirky sunglasses. Deepika’s father and badminton champion Prakash Padukone was seen in a white shirt, black blazer and matching pants.

Deepika and Ranveer posed on either side of Prakash Padukone, and they happily posed for the paparazzi. “She's looking gorgeous,” commented one fan, while another one wrote, “My fav Jodi.” Check out the video below!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was recently seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles. She has an exciting lineup of films ahead including Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. She will also be seen in Project K, and The Intern remake.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 3 of Deepika Padukone's plunging neckline black gowns that are glamourously electrifying