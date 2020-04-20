Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh twin in black outfits as they pose with a fan in this throwback PHOTO

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dole out major couple goals as they twin in black outfits in a throwback picture that we have come across on social media. Check out the picture.

and do not need any introduction. The two Bollywood stars are one of the most beloved and adorable couples of the Hindi film industry. They tied the knot in November 2018 and have been setting major couple goals for others since then. Their endless love for each other and the inevitable bond is proof that true love still exists in today’s world. Well, of course, Deepika and Ranveer’s love story is no less than a fairy tale!

The real-life couple has appeared together in multiple movies and the best part is that all of them have been declared hits. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela received a humongous response from the fans. This romance was seen again in the 2015 movie Bajirao Mastani. The two of them garnered critical appreciation for their stellar performance in the 2018 movie Padmaavat. Needless to say, both of them have carved a niche for themselves in the Bollywood film industry over time.

Ranveer and Deepika always steal the limelight whenever they make a public appearance together at any event or occasion. To add to this, their airport appearances also garner equal attention for reasons that are quite obvious. In the midst of all this, we have come across a rare throwback picture of the power couple while scrolling through feeds on Instagram. The two of them can be seen posing with a fan who belongs to some airport crew in the picture. The husband-wife duo shows off their cool swag while donning framed sunglasses. And the best part is that they are twinning in black outfits too! Ranveer Singh looks dapper in a black shirt while Deepika, on the other hand, also dons the same. There are multiple instances in which the couple is seen twinning in black outfits.

Check out the throwback picture below:

As of now, the Coronavirus outbreak has adversely affected the entire world including India. Just like others, Deepika and Ranveer are also under home quarantine and obliging with the directives of the lockdown imposed across the country. The two of them have been indulging in multiple creative and productive activities which are evident from their respective social media posts. Right from making Thai dishes to baking cake together, the two of them have been making the most of their quarantine break of late. The lockdown period has hit everyone hard but on the positive front, it has definitely brought us closer to our loved ones.

On the professional front, as it has been already mentioned above, the two of them last worked together in the movie Padmaavat that was released two years back. As of now, the power couple is gearing up to star together in another sports drama. As for Deepika, she had a stellar start this year with the movie Chhapaak which was directed by Meghna Gulzar. She has been highly appreciated for her amazing performance as an acid attack survivor, Malti in the movie. The stunning diva will be collaborating with veteran actor for the remake of the Hollywood movie Intern. It is slated to be released next year. The actress will also be seen in an untitled movie co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. It has been directed by Shakun Batra. The new project already went on floors a few days back but now has been put on halt owing to the ongoing situation because of the Coronavirus crisis.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, the talented actor had wrapped up the shooting for his next movie, Jayeshbhai Jordaar a few days back. The comedy-drama also features Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame, Boman Irani, Deeksha Joshi and Ratna Pathak in the lead roles. For the unversed, Ranveer portrays the role of a Gujarati man in the movie that has been co-produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma. It has been directed by Divyang Thakkar and is scheduled to be released on October 2, 2020. Interestingly, the movie marks Divyang’s directorial debut in the film industry. Moreover, Southern beauty Shalini Pandey will be making her debut in Bollywood with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The shooting for the movie has been done in different parts of Gujarat and Mumbai.

