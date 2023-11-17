Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand on their return post anniversary celebrations in Brussels-WATCH

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to shell out major couple goals. They recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in Brussels, and they were spotted by fans who shared pictures of them. Now, post celebrating their wedding anniversary, Deepika and Ranveer are back in the bay, and were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport.

On Friday morning, the paparazzi spotted Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport. The power couple looked happy as they walked hand-in-hand. They were seen exiting the airport and heading towards their car. Ranveer Singh wore a black printed hoodie layered with a green coat, and denim jeans. His head was covered with the hoodie, while he also had a black face mask on. The dark sunglasses completed his quirky look.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone also donned a black hoodie with matching track pants, and layered the outfit with a long grey trench coat. She wore white sneakers, and had black sunglasses on. Her hair was tied back in a bun. The actress was all smiles as she walked with her hubby.

How Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary

On November 14, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone marked their fifth wedding anniversary. They had jetted off for a vacay to Europe, and were spotted by fans in Brussels. One of their selfies with a fan had also gone viral on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Ranveer took to his Instagram account to post a lovely picture with his better half. In the picture, Deepika is seen leaning over to kiss Ranveer on his cheek. They posed against the beautiful backdrop of Brussels, and looked oh-so-in-love. In case you missed the post, check it out below!

Ranveer looked dapper in a black tee, matching pants layered with a black coat. Meanwhile, the Fighter actress was seen in a long grey trench coat. Sharing the snap, Ranveer wrote, “5 of (infinity) ! @deepikapadukone (heart emojis).”

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018 at Lake Como in Italy. They recently unveiled their wedding video on Koffee With Karan season 8, 5 years post their marriage.

