Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's adorable flirty banter on his new PICS is the perfect love dose for weekend

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are among the power couples of Bollywood. Recently, Ranveer shared a couple of photos on his Instagram handle and his wife Deepika was quick to notice his toned muscles in the same.

Actors and are among the stars who never fail to light up the screen when they star in a film and perform. Not just this, off the screen, their social media PDA always comes as a treat for their fans and the two never shy away from getting extremely mushy with it. From dropping relatable memes to taking up reel challenges in their own hilarious ways, lately this couple has been setting the gram on fire. And now, the cutest flirty banter is leaving fans in complete awe.

Recently, Ranveer shared a couple of snaps on Instagram in a fit avatar. He was seen clad in a grey tee with a cap and jeans as he posed for photos. However, the most striking thing about the photos was Ranveer's buff and ripped arm muscles. Wife Deepika could not resist dropping a special comment for them on the post. Deepika was quick to notice Ranveer's flexed & buff muscles in the photos and wrote, "Flexing hard haan'' with a smiling sweating emoticon.

However, in response to his wife's flirtations, Ranveer upped the ante and dropped an even mushier comment. He replied and wrote, "I will bench-press you" with a devil faced smiling emoticon. Seeing the husband and wife set the gram on fire with their banter, fans could not help but gush over this couple.

Meanwhile, over the past few days, both Deepika and Ranveer have been sharing videos and photos with each other. While Deepika had dropped by Ranveer's set and the actor had dropped photos with her on social media, the Chhapaak actress shared a reel video a few days back that set the internet on fire. The couple is surely taking over the internet one post at a time. On the work front, they will be seen together in '83 as Kapil Dev and Romi Dev. The film was postponed last year due to COVID 19 and now will release on June 4, 2021.

