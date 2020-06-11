Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's candid moments are a delightful sight in throwback PHOTOS from an event

Among the many couples in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make for the most adorable duo and there is no denying this fact. Meanwhile, check some of their throwback pictures.

and make for the most adorable duo in B-town and how! The couple who tied the knot in 2018 has been inseparable since then and is considered the perfect epitome of love for all others out there. The two of them are often spotted at various events and occasions where they make stunning appearances together. Apart from that, their social media PDAs are simply adorable and always grab the attention of fans on social media.

As we speak of this, we have found a few throwback pictures of the power couple from our archives which make for a delightful sight. Ranveer and Deepika are seen sitting next to each other at an event. However, it is their cute candid moments caught on the camera that has all of our attention now. In one of the pictures, Deepika is seen indulged in some conversation with her hubby dearest while in the second one, she is flashing her smile as Ranveer watches her in awe.

Check out the throwback pictures below:

As we can see, Deepika is seen wearing an off-white sheer net saree teamed up with a matching blouse. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, looks dapper while being suited up in a black outfit. On the professional front, after delivering hits like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, the couple will team up again for the sports drama titled ’83. Apart from this, Deepika has one more project lined up that will be helmed by Shakun Batra. It also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar co-starring Shalini Pandey.

(ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's throwback video dancing at '83 wrap up party has us excited about the film)

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×